Hawa Hassan’s Recipes Highlight the Diversity of African Cuisine

From the moment she founded Basbaas, a purveyor of specialty sauces and chutneys, Somalian food entrepreneur, Hawa Hassan, has been planning a book about East African cuisine. She’s now published ‘In Bibi’s Kitchen,’ an homage to the matriarchs who have cultivated the amazingly varied dishes from eight African countries that border the Indian Ocean
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
