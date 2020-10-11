Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Hawa Hassan’s Recipes Highlight the Diversity of African Cuisine

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

From the moment she founded Basbaas, a purveyor of specialty sauces and chutneys, Somalian food entrepreneur, Hawa Hassan, has been planning a book about East African cuisine.  She’s now published ‘In Bibi’s Kitchen,’ an homage to the matriarchs who have cultivated the amazingly varied dishes from eight African countries that border the Indian Ocean

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

2 days ago
1 min read

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

2 days ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

2 days ago
1 min read

Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

2 days ago
1 min read

Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

2 days ago
1 min read

African States Bemoan a Biased Rating System

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s New Tycoons are Younger, Not Afraid to Collaborate and Disrupt Existing Systems

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hawa Hassan’s Recipes Highlight the Diversity of African Cuisine

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

2 days ago
1 min read

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today