Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Helping Somalis Cope with the Stress of the Coronavirus

6 mins ago 1 min read

Some of the country’s best-known athletic stars are urging citizens to take up an activity that, until now, has not gained much traction — running. Videos featuring revered former Somali soccer players and sports icons running and exercising have circulated through social media, inspiring hundreds of young people to join the effort named “Bro, Run with Me.” Running groups have formed in Somalia and among Somalis in Europe and North America, with the runners posting videos on social media. Isma’il Eidid Jamaika, a well-known former soccer player, is the mastermind behind the campaign. “I was always a fan and supporter of running and exercise. But when I saw my people hiding in their homes fearing coronavirus, I thought it would have been better if they come out and run and fight with the anxiety and the fear itself,” Jamaika told VOA’s Somali service. Women are part of this campaign, and a number of them were seen running with the men. In Somali society, women appearing in public dressed in shorts, trousers, T-shirts or suit trunks is a traditional taboo. Hamdi Jama, who helped organize the campaign in Stockholm, Sweden, says women there are just as interested in running as the men. Jamaika says the campaign has a goal of getting Somali society more healthy and fit — something he believes might help ease protracted violence in the country.

SOURCE: VOA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Villagers in Niger Live in Constant Fear

45 seconds ago
1 min read

Man Who Brought Nigerian Swag to New York Succumbs to COVID-19

2 mins ago
1 min read

How Ancient African Societies Managed Pandemics

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Villagers in Niger Live in Constant Fear

45 seconds ago
1 min read

Man Who Brought Nigerian Swag to New York Succumbs to COVID-19

2 mins ago
1 min read

Helping Somalis Cope with the Stress of the Coronavirus

6 mins ago
1 min read

How Ancient African Societies Managed Pandemics

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today