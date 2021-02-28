Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here Are 11 Oscar-Worthy African Feature Films to Watch

3 hours ago 1 min read

While only two African films made the shortlist for Best International Feature Film for this year’s Oscars, there were a number of releases that should have been contenders. For this category, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences accepts film submissions that are over 40 minutes long, made outside of the US, and are more than 50% in a language other than English. As recognition of a banner year for African film, 11 countries’ entries qualified, and all deserve a look. Algeria had submitted its entry, Heliopolis earlier but it was curiously missing. Sources report that the country voluntarily withdrew its submission but the reason is yet to be made clear. Among the countries, Sudan and Lesotho were first-time participants in the process. Although Tunisia and Ivory Coast ultimately outcompeted the rest, the high quality of submissions this year is a reflection of the filmmaking talent on the continent despite severe structural limitations.                     

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

To Help Preserve His Island Paradise, This Musician in Mauritius is Turning Trash into Instruments

3 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco and Namibia Removed from the European Union’s List of Tax Havens

1 day ago
1 min read

What Challenges Remain for African Fintech Companies?

1 day ago
1 min read

Former Glencore Agent Spills the Beans on How Deals Were Made

1 day ago
1 min read

The Second Phase of the AfCFTA Focuses on IP Rights and Trade

1 day ago
1 min read

How Female Appointments Could Change Africa’s Fortunes

1 day ago
2 min read

Tanzania Moves to Regulate Revenue from Airbnb

1 day ago
1 min read

Clean Mining Gains Foothold in Mozambique

1 day ago
2 min read

Africa can be at the Heart of the Rebirth of an Entire Industry

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

To Help Preserve His Island Paradise, This Musician in Mauritius is Turning Trash into Instruments

3 hours ago
1 min read

Here Are 11 Oscar-Worthy African Feature Films to Watch

3 hours ago
2 min read

Union Bank To Support Start-Ups Through The UnionX Innovation Challenge

1 day ago
1 min read

Morocco and Namibia Removed from the European Union’s List of Tax Havens

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: