Here are Morocco’s Top Food Experiences

Tagines, named after the conical clay cooking pot they’re cooked in, are on every Moroccan menu, from roadside cafes to palatial dining rooms. Tanjia is another dish that owes its name to the clay pot in which it’s cooked. Dating back to the 13th century and probably Berber in origin, couscous is Morocco’s quintessential dish. It’s traditionally a time-consuming process, where semolina grain is laboriously hand rolled before being steamed. This Fassi (from Fez) speciality is a mix of sweet and salty flavours thought to have been brought to Morocco from Andalucia by the Moors. This traditional Berber soup is rich and flavoursome and while it’s often served as a starter, it’s filling enough to be a meal in itself.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
