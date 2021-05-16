Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans

None of the destinations here require quarantines, though you will need a negative PCR test before you leave and before you head back home. The main island in the Tanzanian archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its idyllic beaches, tropical waters, and brilliant marine life. On a private island in the Baa Atoll in a Unesco biosphere reserve, it has those coveted over-water villas, as well as what it calls “the Maldives’ only over-water observatory”. Extreme social distancers won’t beat Namibia’s dramatic dunescapes, wide-open wilderness, wild coastlines, and ubiquitous sense of solitude. Lockdowns and alcohol bans will fizzle to nothingness when you’re standing in front of the Pyramids or marvelling at the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. If you prefer a beach break, there are myriad resorts alongside that divers’ Shangri-La, the Red Sea.
