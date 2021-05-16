Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans

7 hours ago 1 min read

None of the destinations here require quarantines, though you will need a negative PCR test before you leave and before you head back home. The main island in the Tanzanian archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its idyllic beaches, tropical waters, and brilliant marine life. On a private island in the Baa Atoll in a Unesco biosphere reserve, it has those coveted over-water villas, as well as what it calls “the Maldives’ only over-water observatory”. Extreme social distancers won’t beat Namibia’s dramatic dunescapes, wide-open wilderness, wild coastlines, and ubiquitous sense of solitude. Lockdowns and alcohol bans will fizzle to nothingness when you’re standing in front of the Pyramids or marvelling at the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. If you prefer a beach break, there are myriad resorts alongside that divers’ Shangri-La, the Red Sea.

SOURCE: WANTED

More Articles

1 min read

Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination

7 hours ago
1 min read

Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips

7 hours ago
1 min read

Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature

7 hours ago
1 min read

The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long

7 hours ago
1 min read

Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield

7 hours ago
1 min read

African Decor and Design: Why This Term is Problematic

7 hours ago
1 min read

With Afrowaste, Nigerian Designer Dimeji Ilori Turns Discarded Clothes into One-Of-A-Kind Treasures

7 hours ago
1 min read

Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse

7 hours ago
1 min read

11 Rwandan Artists You Should Be Listening To

7 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here