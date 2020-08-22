Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

Share it!

As part of his annual tradition, former US President, Barack Obama, released his annual summer playlist, and people are talking about the number of African artists who made the cut. The epitome of cool includes tracks from Burna Boy, Wizkid and Shatta Wale, among other African talents, and is further evidence that African music’s time has come. Afrobeats prince Davido and fellow Nigerian alt-R&B singer Tems feature on the playlist for their “Know Your Worth (Remix)” collaboration with American crooner Khalid and the English duo, Disclosure. Burna Boy released his much-anticipated Twice As Tall album last week and it certainly lives up to its name. Fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid is also on the playlist for his “Smile” collaboration with H.E.R. which was released mid-July of this year.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA