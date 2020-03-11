Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

6 mins ago 1 min read

Firstly, the Nigeria Certificate in Education curriculum, the minimum qualification for teaching at the basic education levels in Nigeria, should be revised to include digital literacy, in particular coding. The second step would be to revise the framework for teacher registration in the country. The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria needs to be much more proactive in validating teaching licences, providing instructional materials and supporting professional development. Thirdly, the curriculum needs revision to include digital literacy. To survive and thrive in the 21st century, Nigeria must teach digital literacy without breaking the bank. Entrepreneurial and even playful thinking is needed here. Being able to develop the intelligence of machines can bring significant benefits to African countries across several sectors. There are numerous examples in health and agriculture.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

4 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

4 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

6 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today