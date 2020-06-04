Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today

Share it!

What can N700 Million offer you when it comes to property in Nigeria? Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.

Nigerian luxury homes exist in plenty, and you can get your hands on a good property depending on how much you are willing to spend. In the recent times, the demand for luxury properties across the country has significantly increased. Property owners looking for exclusive houses in Nigeria hope to obtain maximum value in a property.

These luxury homes are concentrated mainly in the large cities of Lagos of Abuja. Some of the popular neighborhoods associated with plush properties include: Banana Island, Lekki, Maitama, Asokoro and Jabi. Because these luxury locations are strategically located and have easy access to a host of exclusive amenities, they are a favorite for the well-to-do in the society.

Luxury properties are mostly sought by wealthy business executives, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, and expatriates, and they don’t come cheap. Although the properties are priced at thousands and millions of dollars, they are definitely worth the cost.

One thing is common for all these properties: they are well built and synonymous with elegance. These majestic homes symbolize style, class, royalty, extravagance, and opulence. They also possess elegant features such as pools, in-home gyms, saunas, fully-stocked kitchens, lush gardens, and entertainment rooms. Luxury homes in Nigeria range from upscale apartments and duplexes to large mansions. Located in the most beautiful and serene neighborhoods, you’re guaranteed maximum privacy, topnotch security, and utmost comfort.

So, are you curious to see what you can get for N700 million in Nigeria? We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 state-of-the art homes. All these properties are guaranteed to offer you a heavenly experience.

7 Bedroom House in Maitama, Abuja – N650 Million

If you love the finer things in life, this beautiful, spacious mansion in Central Maitama has all the features and amenities associated with fine, elegant living. Located in a serene and prime location, this newly constructed seven bedroom duplex has a pent house and consists of numerous exclusive features.

Its salient features include: Jacuzzi hot tubs in five rooms, water heaters in all bathrooms, satellite-dish wiring, CCTV cameras, a swimming pool, seven bathrooms, and nine toilets. There is also a gate house with two bedrooms and parking space for three cars, as well as extra space for four more cars. In addition, the kitchen is tastefully designed with modern fittings that include a heater and extractor.

There is no doubt that this house will exceed your expectations if you’re looking for a sophisticated home that will accord you royalty. The aura of ambience and tranquility associated with this neighborhood relates to the high price tag of this house, as well as other properties within central Maitama neighborhood.

Enchanting 6 Bedroom Duplex in Asokoro, Abuja – N600 Million

This exclusive property houses six beautiful and large bedrooms, as well as a three- bedroom guest chalet. In addition, this majestic house has a one-bedroom internally built BQ. The lush and beautifully designed compound is finished using interlock with an exclusive pool, complete with a staircase. Among other amazing facilities, the breathtaking rooms are all ensuite with attractive wardrobes, showers, bathtubs, and pedestal-wash hand basins. The large exclusive sitting room also allows you plenty of room to arrange your furniture.

The three-bedroom guest chalet has been meticulously designed to match the main house. This house is situated in Asokoro, which is one of Nigeria’s most affluent neighborhoods. The neighborhood of Asokoro also hosts state lodges and the Presidential Residence. Considering the numerous number of top government officials residing in the neighborhood, it is seen as the most secured area of the city.

Additionally, Asokoro has several government and international agency offices within the neighborhood. The surrounding is quiet with breathtaking views, as well as quick access to various amenities. If you’re shopping for Nigerian luxury homes, this property is definitely worth considering.

Exclusive 7 Bedroom Mansion in Asokoro, Abuja – N450 Million

If you’re not willing to compromise on luxury and value, this stunning and majestic seven-bedroom mansion is what you deserve. Costing a whopping N450 Million, this house has all the amenities that classify it as a luxury home. To begin with, all seven of the bedrooms are ensuite with classy finishing. You also have a choice of five sitting rooms, as well as a fully furnished kitchen with modern and sophisticated electrical appliances. Other available features include a bar, swimming pool, large dining area, study room cum office, optional cinema room, and gym.

In addition, the property has a guest chalet, guest toilet, boys quarters, and CCTV cameras. Located in the plush Asokoro neighborhood, you get to enjoy the company of high profile neighbors in a serene environment that is dominated by stunning views. There is no doubt that you can expect nothing less than utmost luxury and royalty from this million dollar mansion.

Majestic 5 Bedroom Terrace Duplex in Ikoyi, Lagos – N305 Million

Situated in the affluent Ikoyi neighborhood, popular with Nigeria’s upper class, this lovely five-bedroom terrace duplex has a maid’s room. It consists of four floors, and each unit has a lift that allows easy movement. Characteristic of Nigeria’s luxury homes, this house has three sitting rooms, five spacious bedrooms, a sophisticated kitchen, a roof lounge for relaxation, a garden, an office, and a gym area. This house is a true definition of luxury at its very best.

The ground floor has a designated parking lot, a maid’s room, a guest bedroom, and a lift. A spacious living room, two bedrooms, and a fully fitted kitchen with a pantry occupy the first floor. The second floor contains two large bedrooms and a living room, while the third floor has the master bedroom, living room, gym, office space, and a big upper deck relaxation lounge. The property has plenty of natural light in all rooms, and its unique and captivating design makes the house stand out.

The property has been designed and built by the finest developers in Lagos, so you can expect a heavenly living experience. The property is located in a serene location, and it is fully serviced and managed by a team of professionals. The neighbors are high profile individuals; therefore, complete privacy is a guarantee.

4 Bedroom Mansion – Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos – N300 Million

This property is built on Banana Island, which is undoubtedly Nigeria’s most exclusive neighborhood.It is associated with an extremely wealthy class of individuals. Banana Island is an artificial island whose aerial view resembles a banana. This four-bedroom is a semi detached terrace duplex that sits in a plush, gated community that is professionally managed. The house comes with an exclusively designed living room, separate dining room, and a fully-fitted, tastefully designed kitchen complete with a fridge, cooker, microwave, and extractor.

All four of the bedrooms have a shower cubicle, and the master bedroom has a modern multipurpose Jacuzzi. There are also two large swimming pools and a fully-equipped functioning gym included. The neighborhood is highly secured with an electric perimeter wall around the entire estate. This is a wonderful property with great amenities such as a fine road network, endless water supply, underground electrical systems, and 24-hour electricity supply.

Superb Duplex, Maitama, Abuja – N300 Million

If you are looking for a luxury house with beautiful exteriors, this six-bedroom duplex located in the upmarket neighborhood of Maitama is a good bet. With its meticulous and exclusive landscaping, this high-end finished house catches the attention of anyone who walks in. The house has two floors; the downstairs includes a large and spacious parlour, a visitor’s waiting room, a dining room, a fully fitted modern and sophisticated kitchen, an ensuite bedroom, and a visitor’s toilet.

The upper floor of the house is comprised of a spacious master bedroom, two ensuite bedrooms, and a mini parlour. Every room of the house has been creatively designed with the topnotch features to ensure maximum comfort. Other facilities on the property include a mini garden for outdoor relaxation, a three-room apartment for domestic staff, a bedroom office space, two car ports, a large store room, and a generator house.

In addition, the house is well secured with a modern fence, sliding gate, and fingerprint door entrance to ensure that only authorized persons access the house. It is evident that every feature of this house has been designed to cater exclusively to shoppers of Nigerian luxury homes.

Exclusive 5 Bedroom Detached in Nicon Town, Lagos – N270 Million

Located in the upscale Nicon Town in Lekki, this large and amazing five-bedroom mansion has the finest features to ensure luxury living. As an occupant of this house, one will get to enjoy living in a quiet, serene and breathtaking gated community surrounded by high profile neighbors. From the exterior to the elegantly designed rooms in different parts of the house, opulence is well defined on this property.

The master bedroom is an ensuite with modern features such as a jacuzzi, to ensure that you are comfortable. Two extra bedrooms are ensuites, plus a modern kitchen that is fitted with high-tech appliances. In addition, the house has a large swimming pool and small garden where one can bask in the sun. There is also a one-bedroom domestic servant quarters, and a large parking space that accommodates two cars.

5 Bedroom House in Lekki, Lagos – N250 Million

Are you looking for a beautiful house with top finishes and fine interiors? This five-bedroom duplex has a state-of-the-art design, and it is equipped with numerous tasteful facilities. The exterior view of the house is captivating with exquisite,contemporary finishes that showcase elegance, style, and utmost comfort. Located in the high profile neighborhood of Lekki, this magnificent house comes with a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and exclusive bathtubs. A fully-fitted kitchen with a wide range of modern appliances is also available.

The spacious living room and bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes are highly functional, yet uniquely designed for occupants looking for topnotch residences. This property is in a serene and secured environment. It also has ample parking space, CCTV cameras, an intercom, tared road, and compound, as well as a water treatment plant. With these features, one is definitely guaranteed to enjoy the best amenities associated with Nigeria’s luxury homes. If you appreciate a blend of value, top notch creativity, and elegance, then this property is certainly one to look into.

5 Bedroom House in Lekki, Lagos – N195 Million

Located in the plush neighborhood of Lekki, this five-bedroom, detached duplex is built to the highest specifications. This stunning mansion has a fine contemporary design suited for lavish family living. The glamorous finishes and upscale facilities define opulence and set the bar high for Nigerian luxury homes. Spacious features of the house include: five bedrooms, three living rooms (main, family lounge, and ante), detached staff quarters, spacious kitchen, six toilets, a family TV room, kitchen, pantry, guest toilet, garden, pool, deck, built-in cupboards, and balcony.

This property is located in a fantastic neighborhood. It is close to major amenities located in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki as well. The house has been planned well with large beautiful rooms that are designed for various purposes. This stunning duplex sits in a gated community and allows parking space for up to six cars.

All five bedrooms are master ensuites with fully-fitted large wardrobes. The master bedroom has walk-in closets and a Jacuzzi, while the other rooms have high-end power showers and an exclusive sanitary area. The stylish contemporary kitchen with fine granite countertops also has numerous add-ons. Some of these additions include a washing machine, oven, microwave, extractor hood, countertop gas cooker, centre island table, dish washer, steel double door refrigerator, 24-inch flat TV, and a stainless steel double door refrigerator.

Other facilities include a borehole and water treatment facility, electric perimeter fence, serene neighborhood, remote-controlled electronic gate system, intercom telephone, and a two-bedroom security house.

Spacious 4 Bedroom Duplex in Jabi, Abuja – N150 Million

Located in the breathtaking Abuja suburb of Jabi with close proximity to major amenities, this four-bedroom all ensuite duplex is a typical example of fine and luxury living. Located in a clean, secure, and quiet gated community, one is guaranteed to enjoy great facilities that befit the status of a luxury home. All rooms are large and spacious with exquisite bathtubs, showers, and large wardrobes.

The kitchen is large, modern, and spacious with attractive kitchen cabinets and key appliances such as a gas cooker, microwave, and smoke expeller. A large, well designed living room with ceiling lights awaits you, as well as plenty of natural light across all rooms. The property sits in a well planned and professionally managed neighborhood with top notch security, a swimming pool, and a borehole and water treatment plant.

