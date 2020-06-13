Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here’s the Latest on Air Travel to Africa

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

From 1 June 2020, the Seychelles gradually started reopening its borders to visitors from low-risk countries travelling via private jets and direct chartered flights. The government of Tanzania announced on 18 May 2020 that it will lift the ban on international flights arriving and departing from the country. Scheduled and non-scheduled international flights will reopen from 1 July 2020. Namibia has suspended the issuance of visitor visas on arrival and implemented a travel ban on foreign nationals from coronavirus-affected countries such as China, Iran, Korea, UK, USA, Japan, and the Schengen states. The Kenyan government has extended the ban on international flights for a further 30 days, as from 7 June 2020. While borders to Rwanda are currently closed to international travellers, businesses within the country are starting to resume operations.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Namibia’s Interesting Aviation Story

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Safari-to-beach Trip to Tanzania

15 mins ago
1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Namibia’s Interesting Aviation Story

6 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s the Latest on Air Travel to Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Safari-to-beach Trip to Tanzania

15 mins ago
1 min read

Where to See Snow in South Africa

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today