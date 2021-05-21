Here’s Why Nigeria is Struggling to Attract Investors

Usually, when a country issues travel advisory updates to its citizens, it is to ensure that they can conduct their business safely in another country. These recommendations are made as each nation has a responsibility to ensure the safety of its people, and often carry specific guidelines addressing the state of health implications on travel or other pressing matters. Overall travel advisory levels range in increased severity with level 1 being the lowest and 4 the most severe. These sentiments reflect the spate of insecurity embattling the nation, with high-profile kidnappings and violent crime on the rise. Nonetheless, one cannot help but establish a link between a subsequent drop in foreign direct investments owing to the country’s poor state of security.

