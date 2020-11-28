Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Here’s Why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

2 mins ago 1 min read

Victoria Falls lies on the mighty Zambezi River, forming a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Known as the “Smoke that Thunders” because of the clouds of mist that rise up when it’s in flood, it’s the largest sheet of falling water in the world. And as one of the world’s Seven Natural Wonders, it’s an experience well worth your time and money – especially after the stresses of the last seven months. While the falls are at their most dramatic from February to July, when the river is in full flood, the summer holidays are the ideal time to go for water-based activities, like white-water rafting or swimming in Devil’s Pool, while the river is at its lowest and the current isn’t as strong. The wilder Zambian side allows you to get up close and personal with the water from inside the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park. If you do plan to cross the border, which is a spectacular 20-minute walk over Victoria Falls Bridge (you can catch a taxi back), remember to take along your passport.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

12 seconds ago
1 min read

These African Resorts Marry the Outdoors and Luxury

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Shades of the Sahara Feature in New Travel by Colour Book

5 mins ago
1 min read

Did You Know that Bahia is Brazil’s Most African State?

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands

10 mins ago
1 min read

15 African Artists on the Rise

13 mins ago
1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

15 mins ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

16 mins ago
1 min read

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

13 seconds ago
1 min read

Here’s Why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

2 mins ago
1 min read

These African Resorts Marry the Outdoors and Luxury

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Shades of the Sahara Feature in New Travel by Colour Book

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: