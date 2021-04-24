Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

4 mins ago 1 min read

Scott Ramsay spent three years visiting South Africa’s wild places between 2011 and 2013. On his journey, which was supported by South African National Parks, he visited more than 50 protected areas in South Africa, including all 19 national parks. A regular contributor to our print magazine, Scott has carved a life out of documenting such places and has now photographed more than 100 protected areas and conservancies in 12 African countries. This proposed road trip, starting and ending in Johannesburg, clocks in at 7260 km.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

2 mins ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

6 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

10 mins ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

14 mins ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

18 mins ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

20 mins ago
1 min read

Arch for Arch

22 mins ago
1 min read

After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy

24 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

2 mins ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

6 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: