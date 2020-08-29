Sat. Aug 29th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Hotels in Africa Make it to the Influencers’ List of Secret Hotels around the World

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

My secret hotel is the Maia Luxury Resort & Spa, located on Mahé Island in the Seychelles. Maia offers an unparalleled level of restorative luxury that you didn’t know you deserved until you have seen, explored, and done nothing on its white sand beaches all day. It’s an ultimate escape from reality where activities abound—but doing nothing is also the perfect activity. The food is divine, and each large private villa comes with its own butler who will not only assist in your every request, but will also make meals in your villa if you like. The beach in front of the resort is gorgeous and has great snorkeling.” —Cherri Briggs, Founder, Explore Inc.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Safari Challenge takes the Kruger by Storm

1 min ago
1 min read

Scrap to Fashion: This South African Designer is Using Abandoned Fabrics to Create Menswear

9 mins ago
1 min read

In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions

14 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Fast Becoming the African Continent’s Art and Design Capital

18 mins ago
1 min read

The 11 Best African Films on Netflix

24 mins ago
1 min read

The ‘Jerusalema’ Phenomenon Shows Africa’s Trendsetting Abilities

44 mins ago
1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

13 hours ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Safari Challenge takes the Kruger by Storm

1 min ago
1 min read

Hotels in Africa Make it to the Influencers’ List of Secret Hotels around the World

5 mins ago
1 min read

Scrap to Fashion: This South African Designer is Using Abandoned Fabrics to Create Menswear

9 mins ago
1 min read

In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today