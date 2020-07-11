Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Hotels in Africa Remain Resilient Despite Unprecedented Challenges

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Of the 21 hotels total projects expected to open doors in 2020, East Africa (40 percent of total supply), will see 1 134 rooms come on board, with the top cities being Antananarivo (22 percent), Dar es Salaam (20 percent) and Addis Ababa (20 percent). West Africa (47 percent of total supply) sees 719 rooms planned to enter in 2020 across major cities including Accra (28 percent), Bamako (28 percent) and Cape Verde (24 percent). Southern Africa (23 percent of total development pipeline) sees 963 rooms planned to enter in 2020, with South Africa – Johannesburg (71 percent) and Durban (21 percent) – seeing the predominance of activity, followed by Zambia.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Opens its Skies

1 min ago
1 min read

Which Safari Countries Are Open for Travel and When Will Flights Resume?

5 mins ago
1 min read

Having an African Island all to Yourself

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Opens its Skies

1 min ago
1 min read

Hotels in Africa Remain Resilient Despite Unprecedented Challenges

3 mins ago
1 min read

Which Safari Countries Are Open for Travel and When Will Flights Resume?

5 mins ago
1 min read

Having an African Island all to Yourself

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today