Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

House of the Big Arch

5 mins ago 1 min read

Designed to be at one with its unique location in the Bushveld Nature Preserve in northern South Africa, the House of the Big Arch is a masterpiece of contemporary residential living. Designed by Frankie Pappas Architects of Johannesburg, the unusual dimensions of the structure commune with the forest while also making a stunning statement. Measuring just 3.3m wide, House of the Big Arch uses these narrow dimensions incredibly well to deliver a welcoming and striking contemporary residential home. The unusual aesthetic of this streamlined house is a direct result of its unique location within a nature reserve, surrounded by forest and alongside sandstone cliffs, which dictated that it couldn’t be an imposing piece of architecture and needed to fit in subtly with its surroundings. The House of the Big Arch has been designed in such a manner so that it would be completely enveloped by the surrounding forest and sit within the canopies of the existing trees on the plot. The property’s long, narrow shape was determined by the location of the trees so that not even one tree had to be felled during its construction.

SOURCE: THE COOLECTOR

More Articles

1 min read

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

11 mins ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

13 mins ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

17 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

15 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

15 hours ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

15 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Initiative Gets Cash Injection

15 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Programme to Give Unemployed Youths Jobs

15 hours ago
1 min read

The Road to Achieving Internet Access for All In Africa

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

House of the Big Arch

5 mins ago
1 min read

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

11 mins ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

13 mins ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: