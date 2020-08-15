Sat. Aug 15th, 2020

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

The path to stardom can take unusual twists, but it was apparently destiny for Nigerian grandmother, Mojisola Odegbami.  In the US for a doctor’s visit, she was staying with family and helping with child care.  Thanks to proximity and the wise urgings of a relative, this grandma landed herself a role as a regal matriarch in the video. Odegbami appeared in “Bigger” taking on the role of an African queen, and in “Mood 4 Eva” where she was dressed in African attire, including a gele, a traditional head wrap commonly worn in West and Southern Africa. 

SOURCE: CNN

