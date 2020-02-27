Thu. Feb 27th, 2020

How a Lake Powered a Village

Lake Kivu in Rwanda contains 300 billion cubic metres of carbon dioxide and 60 billion cubic metres of methane. The gases are now being removed from the lake through the KivaWatt project with the methane being pumped to a nearby power plant. At present only 51% of Rwandans have access to electricity. By 2024, the government hopes this will rise to 100% and it is hoped an expansion of the KivaWatt project will help make that possible.

SOURCE: BBC

