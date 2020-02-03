Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

How a Mother’s Love Gave Birth to a Great Invention

Virtue Oboro invented Nigeria’s first lightweight phototherapy crib using LED lights, motivated by her son’s suffering after he was born with neonatal jaundice.

