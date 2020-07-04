Africa.com

How a ‘Roots Tourism’ Visit to Ghana Was an Awakening for Social Justice in the United States

Roots tourism to Africa has increased considerably due in large part to Ghana’s successful marketing campaign for 2019’s ‘Year of Return,’ commemorating 400 years since the beginning of slavery.  A recent study of African American participants in such a tour indicates that it had a profound impact on them and sparked a variety of emotions and new activism in support of social justice back at home. Roots travel experiences also shine a light on the continued everyday racism that people face as a trickle-down effect of slavery. Participants described how societal racism in the US had made an impact on their lives, and how traveling to Ghana had emboldened them to search for clarity of identity and self, as well as social equality.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

