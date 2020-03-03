How Africa is Dealing with Coronavirus

Senegal confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, marking just the second infection in sub-Saharan Africa amid concerns over the continent’s vulnerability to outbreaks of contagious diseases. A French man who lives in Senegal visited France in mid-February, contracting the virus before returning to the West African country and being quarantined in the capital Dakar. Tanzania’s State House has shared a picture of President John Magufuli exchanging a foot greeting with opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, observing new measures by the health ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As the coronavirus spreads globally, Zimbabwe says it is ready for the virus, despite a struggling health care sector and collapsing economy. But critics say the country is unprepared to prevent an outbreak.

SOURCE: FRANCE 24 | VOA

