How African Businesses Can Benefit from Mobile Learning Techniques

Image: eLearning Industry

2 hours ago 3 min read

By Seamus Dunne of Conversation Piece

There is no doubt that we live in a digitally mobile world. This observation is just as true when referring to the African continent. According to recent statistics, there are currently more than 650 million smartphone users throughout Africa. This tech-savvy generation is only expected to grow in the coming years. This is also why many businesses are now beginning to leverage the benefits associated with mobile learning solutions for their employees. Let’s look at six advantages which this approach can provide.

1. Flexible Training Programmes

It is a foregone conclusion that many businesses cannot afford the costs associated with in-house training. In the same respect, employees may not have the time to schedule such important sessions. The good news is that mobile learning systems have provided a much greater degree of flexibility.

The ability to facilitate such sessions will offer massive advantages to businesses and employees alike. Not only can materials be accessed at the most convenient times, but laborious in-house concerns such as distributing printed documents are no longer present. This level of efficiency would hardly be possible with traditional approaches to learning.

2. The Role of VoIP Systems

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is often used in synergy with mobile learning solutions. There are several advantages which should be briefly highlighted:

  • Connections are extremely clear.
  • VoIP systems can be used to present webinars to a large number of participants.
  • Screens can be shared with the click of a button.
  • VoIP offers a much higher degree of interaction between the participants and the host.

Let us also mention that VoIP software can be easily integrated into mobile phone platforms, so employees will be able to attend learning seminars even while outside of the office.

3. Instantaneous Offline Access

One of the challenges which African infrastructure is struggling to overcome involves wireless Internet coverage. It can therefore be difficult for some employees to access a live Internet connection. The good news is that mobile learning solutions provide an invaluable alternative.

All learning materials can be downloaded ahead of time to be accessed even if the student is offline. This also provides a greater degree of latitude regarding convenience. So, the recipient is more likely to digest what is being presented. 

Final Thoughts

One challenge associated with the African marketplace is the fact that many firms are governed by limited budgets. The good news is that mobile learning software represents user-friendly and cost-effective options. This is just as true for an established organisation as it applies to a start-up venture. We can now see that Africa is expected to enjoy a bright future thanks to the growing presence of mobile learning solutions.

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

