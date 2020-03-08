Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

How African ‘Feng Shui’ can Shape the Continent’s Cities of the Future

Among prominent architects emerging in Africa, there appears to be a new focus on respecting the culture and history of a place and on including community participation in the design process. A recent example, Freedom Park in Pretoria, was designed by Mphethe Morojele after consultation with local spiritual healers, whose approach has similarities to the Chinese principles of feng shui. Since opening in 2007, Freedom Park has become a landmark of the South African capital and center for protests and progressive activism. It is the best-known of a series of monuments, public buildings and embassies that have made Morojele arguably the most influential architect and design thinker of the country’s democratic decades.

SOURCE: CNN

