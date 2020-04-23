How Africans Will Observe Ramadan during Lockdown

Majority of Muslims around the world will start fasting on April 24 which is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. A blog dedicated to the activities of the two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the hilal (new moon). This year’s Ramadan comes at a time when majority of Muslims around the world are impacted with restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic. In Senegal, the plan is to continue charity in a limited way. In the capital Dakar, charities that characteristically hand out “Ndogou”, baguettes slathered with chocolate spread, cakes, dates, sugar and milk to those in need, will distribute them to Koranic schools rather than on the street. The Ramadan economy from Casablanca through to Cairo, Mogadishu and Khartoum has undoubtedly taken a hit. Whiles much of the Muslim world continues to enforce restrictions relating to gathering, there are some exceptions to such rules, specifically in Nigeria. A number of state governments with Muslim majority inhabitants have relaxed gathering bans especially to allow the Friday congregational prayers.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

