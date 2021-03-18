Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How are Plans to Convert the Sahara Desert into an Oasis Going?

Mbar Toubab, Senegal- 150,000 variations of Acacia seedlings are watered in a garden dedicated to the planting of the Great Green Wall in Mbar Toubab, Senegal on Sunday, August 4, 2019. The Great Green Wall project is an $8 billion plan to plant drought resistant trees along 4,815 miles across the edge of the Sahara desert, an effort to combat the diminishing Sahel. Launched in 2007, the project not only hopes to combat decades of abuse and climate change related droughts, but to educate and employ those who are hardest hit.

2 hours ago 1 min read

The world’s largest desert is growing. In the last century, the Sahara Desert expanded by more than 10%, now covering an area of more than 3.3 million square miles (8.6 million square kilometers) and spanning 11 countries in North Africa. But an ambitious plan, launched by the African Union in 2007, could help to hold back the hot sands and protect the Sahel communities. Within the next decade, the Great Green Wall initiative hopes to restore 100 million hectares of land between Senegal in the west and Djibouti in the east, creating a 15-kilometer-wide (9 miles) and 8,000-kilometer-long (5,000 miles) mosaic of trees, vegetation, grasslands and plants. Nine years away from its deadline, there is still a long way to go. So far, 4 million hectares of land has been restored — just 4% of the overall goal — though this rises to almost 20 million hectares when counting areas outside of the official Great Green Wall zones. In addition to the Great Green Wall’s target for land restoration, there is also the goal to create 10 million jobs in rural areas. So far, 335,000 have been created and growing fruit and forest products has earned $90 million, according to the UN.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Liberia May be Sitting on a Potentially Valuable Trade in Sea Cucumbers

2 hours ago
1 min read

FGM Remains an Illegal Practice in Kenya

2 hours ago
2 min read

Tanzania’s President Has Passed Away

9 hours ago
1 min read

Lockdown Inspires Rwandan Artist to Create

1 day ago
1 min read

Libya Gets its First Female Foreign Minister

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In

1 day ago
1 min read

Conditions Around Pregnancy Cause a Divide in DRC

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya Won’t Be Paying its Loans by Using its Infrastructure

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Youth Watch their Future go Up in Smoke

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

African EdTech Startup Kabakoo Academies Receives Funding From Zoom, Launches First No-Code Training In Africa

49 mins ago
1 min read

How are Plans to Convert the Sahara Desert into an Oasis Going?

2 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia May be Sitting on a Potentially Valuable Trade in Sea Cucumbers

2 hours ago
1 min read

FGM Remains an Illegal Practice in Kenya

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: