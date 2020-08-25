How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

In Lagos, savvy entrepreneurs in the beauty business face-off the Covid-19 economic crisis by glamming up their online offerings. For most entrepreneurs in the beauty space, content remains king. Providing engaging content to their followers either through tutorials and giveaways to keep online audiences engaged has become the new norm if they want to keep building brand loyalty. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to changes in every industry and for the beauty sector, these new changes will require entrepreneurs to put in more hours in front of the camera and utilize social media to remain connected to their consumers, until the world returns to a semblance of its former self.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA
More Articles
Shifting the Goal Posts in Mali’s Power Crisis
A Medical Victory for the Continent
One of the First Reports on Southern African Sound- and Music-related Artifacts
Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots
Justice for the Atrocities Committed in Darfur
Nigerian Shippers Lament Fee Increase During Pandemic
South Africa and Zambia Avoid a Twar
The Story of An Uncle Who Wrote A Book for His Niece
Libyans Come Out in Numbers to Celebrate Ceasefire