Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian Music

4 mins ago 1 min read

The history of highlife is interwoven with that of West Africa and continues to play a major role in influencing the work of rising stars in the Ghanaian music scene. A fusion of styles, highlife came into its own in the mid-20th century and became a symbol of the new political drive toward independence. An outgrowth of local Palm Wine Music, it incorporated Caribbean and European influences to create an infectious new genre with important messages to convey. Hear what some of Ghana’s hottest young talents have to say about the role that highlife has played in shaping them as artists.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Stay Home and Stream: African Film and TV to Watch During Lockdown

45 seconds ago
1 min read

A Business Model that Has Changed Addis’ Landscape and Community

17 hours ago
1 min read

South African Food Outlets Adapt to Lockdown Needs

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Stay Home and Stream: African Film and TV to Watch During Lockdown

46 seconds ago
1 min read

How Highlife Continues to Influence a New Generation of Ghanaian Music

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Business Model that Has Changed Addis’ Landscape and Community

17 hours ago
1 min read

South African Food Outlets Adapt to Lockdown Needs

17 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today