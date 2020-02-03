How Social Media is Boosting Small Businesses in Senegal

In Senegal, small and medium enterprises make up an overwhelming majority of all businesses. CNN’s Zain Asher explores the movement underway in Dakar to empower Senegalese business owners and grow the local marketplace.
SOURCE: CNN
