Sat. Sep 19th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

A mixed race band in apartheid-era South Africa certainly had the odds stacked against it, but the Blue Notes managed to defy authority and reach the heights of their profession. Their attendance at 1964’s Antibes Jazz Festival proved to be a literal escape from their home country and the catalyst for a transformation of the European jazz scene.                         

SOURCE: BANDCAMP

More Articles

1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

13 hours ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap

13 hours ago
1 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Creating Africa-centric Biometrics

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

19 seconds ago
1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today