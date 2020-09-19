How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

A mixed race band in apartheid-era South Africa certainly had the odds stacked against it, but the Blue Notes managed to defy authority and reach the heights of their profession. Their attendance at 1964’s Antibes Jazz Festival proved to be a literal escape from their home country and the catalyst for a transformation of the European jazz scene.
SOURCE: BANDCAMP
