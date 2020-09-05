How Southern Guild Became a Go-To Source for South African Design

With their unerring eye and passion for design, husband and wife team, Julian and Trevyn McGowan, have put South African design on the map. Former set and interior designers in London, the couple relocated to Cape Town because of the promise they saw in South African talents, many of whom struggled to attract notice. Since their founding of Southern Guild in 2008, they have developed an impressive roster of artists and designers, whose works are attracting a global audience and increasing prominence. While the gallery now participates in major fairs such as Salon Art + Design in New York, Design Miami/, and PAD London, an element of risk-taking and propulsion remains. Take, for example, the young ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa, who is one of Southern Guild’s most dramatic success stories. Several years ago, Julian invited her to join a group exhibition at the gallery, and she’s been on an upward trajectory ever since, expanding her practice to include striking, large-scale forms that chronicle her journey as a Xhosa woman.
SOURCE: GALERIE
More Articles
Africans Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman: “We Have Lost One of Ours”
Akon Unveils $6 Billion ‘Futuristic’ City to Mixed Reviews
South African Fashion’s New Wave
Interview: How Michaela Cole’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Makes Space for Black Creators
Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum
Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19
It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius
The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa
Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange