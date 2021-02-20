Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How these African Fintechs Make Money

21 mins ago 1 min read

Raising money from investors is a challenging enough task for startup founders in general, but even more so for female entrepreneurs. In 2019, US startups with female CEOs represented only 13.5% (pdf) of all venture capital investments, according to PitchBook, a private markets data provider. Globally, less than 5% of venture capital went to female-led startups in 2019. And the coronavirus pandemic has hit female-led firms disproportionately when it comes to venture funding. Despite its vibrant and diverse startup sector, this underrepresentation of women in tech is as stark in Africa as it is elsewhere in the world. A 2020 TechPoint report estimated that only 10% of west Africa-focused startups with at least one female co-founder successfully raised $1 million or more in the last decade. The African Development Bank has pitted the entire funding gender gap at $42 billion. With venture capital crucial to catalyze business growth, the funding model needs to change. Several African venture funds in recent months have recognized this, and are turning their focus to female-founded startups, while existing funds and accelerator programs are bringing more women into their fold.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

20 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

21 mins ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine

22 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

1 day ago
1 min read

Something for Nigeria to Smile About

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Pieces of Rwanda’s Genocide

1 day ago
1 min read

A Dodgy Love Ring from Ghana is Nabbed

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

20 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

21 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

21 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: