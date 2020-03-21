Sun. Mar 22nd, 2020

How to Capture Kenya’s Famous Flamingos

If you scroll through the Instagram feed of famed photographer, guide and presenter Paul Goldstein, you would find captivating images of the world’s most fascinating animals. There’s one posted on February 18 that stands out. Standing alongside two big cat images, the photo shows an aerial shot of flamingos flying. The series of images was shot at Lake Magadi in Kenya. Goldstein told One News Page that he was mesmerised by the “vast shimmering flocks of these birds”. He said that on that particular day when he captured the photograph, there were many flamingos around. Instead of capturing it on land, he decided to get a “bird’s eye view” and take an aerial shot. Goldstein said that he captured the picture on a helicopter with no doors attached.

SOURCE: IOL

