Sat. Aug 1st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

The Cape’s West Coast is popular for its dazzling array of wildflowers during spring season and nature-lovers are starting to gear up as the warmer months draw near. Unfortunately, there will be no walking among the thousands of flowers that blanket the West Coast National Park this year as only self-drive excursions are allowed, meaning visitors may not leave their vehicles. However, that doesn’t have to stop you from making a day of it and getting a splendid view of the colourful fynbos welcoming spring. Avid birders can pack their binoculars too, as our feathered friends should be out and about. The best viewing time is during August and September.
 

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 hours ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

5 hours ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

6 hours ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

6 hours ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

6 hours ago
1 min read

How an Art Icon Wants to Revitalize Nigeria’s Creative Ecosystem with a Residency for Artists

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Helping Netflix Bring African Stories to a Global Audience

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

5 hours ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

5 hours ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

5 hours ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today