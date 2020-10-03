Africa.com

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

2 mins ago 1 min read

South Africa’s borders officially reopened for tourists on October 1 after more than six months of being shut. Government released a list of high risk countries that will be banned from entering the country for leisure purposes, and they will be reviewed fortnightly. However, if the passport of a traveller from a high risk country indicates that he/she has spent 10 days or more in a low risk country before departure, he/she will be considered to be arriving from a low risk country. All African countries are allowed to enter South Africa. To allow ease of travel from the African countries, 18 borders will be opened and 35 border posts will continue to offer restricted services [thus not leisure travellers] due to insufficient capacity for screening, testing and quarantine. The specific land borders that will be open have not been named and the borders of your intended destination should be researched if you plan on travelling by land. Passenger cruise liners for leisure travel are still not allowed to dock and off-load passengers at sea ports.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

