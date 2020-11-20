Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How to Run African Farms like Factories

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Just months before mechanical engineering student Desmond Koney was due to graduate from college, his father died suddenly, leaving Desmond a struggling pineapple farm on the outskirts of Accra, Ghana’s capital. Things didn’t turn out to be nearly so simple, but today the 29-year-old Koney is poised to revolutionize the way people farm, not just in Ghana but across Africa. His company, Complete Farmer combines what Koney describes as an “Airbnb land model” with a “crowdfarming” approach to capital investment to deliver made-to-order produce to clients around the world. Armed with a business model that involved using sensors and drones to monitor every stage of the production process, he and two friends entered a pitch competition. They placed third, and a member of audience liked their pitch enough to offer them $50,000 and a spot on the MEST incubation program for African entrepreneurs. Complete Farmer has successfully completed 12 projects and currently has plantings of an additional 3,500 acres of chili peppers, ginger, sweet potatoes, soybeans, yellow maize, sesame seeds, groundnuts and tigernuts destined for India, China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Germany.

SOURCE: OZY

More Articles

1 min read

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

4 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

5 mins ago
1 min read

Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard

7 mins ago
1 min read

The State of Kenya’s Post-pandemic Economy

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Ideal African Fintech Group to Back

12 mins ago
1 min read

Bezos Bets on Africa’s Tech Scene

15 mins ago
1 min read

A Music Festival for African and Middle Eastern Talent

1 day ago
1 min read

Big Gains for Africans at the NBA Drafts

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How to Run African Farms like Factories

20 seconds ago
1 min read

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

4 mins ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: