How You Can Help Preserve the African Safari during Lockdown

2 mins ago 1 min read

Travelers can help fund a number of Volcanoes Safaris’ community initiatives, including purchasing water tanks, and paying for school lunches and seedlings for village cultivation. Natural Selection also launched a COVID-19 Village Support program which transports food to people in remote villages ($75 feeds a family for a whole month). Education is as important as ever and brands have programs like Asilia Africa’s scholarship in hospitality program and Singita’s student sponsorship at the Singita School of Cooking. For small business initiatives (usually supported through tourism), and Beyond Africa’s Foundation has a program for small business development and training. The Maa Trust, which works with Masai communities namely in beadwork, has a program to support beadworkers and communities ($200 covers the monthly salary of an assistant beadworker)..

