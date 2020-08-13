Hundreds Pitch Ideas To The International Publishers Association To Confront Africa’s Remote Education Challenges

Share it!

Shortlisting underway to decide winners of the US$200,000 fund in 2021-2022

The International Publishers Association (IPA) has received a huge response to its call for proposals to tackle Africa’s remote education challenges, which have been dramatically exacerbated by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, 311 pitches were received from 26 countries, from Algeria in the north, to South Africa in the south, Guinea Bissau in the west and Ethiopia in the east. Applicants range from development and education NGOs, to universities and tech companies. This represents a more than 1000% increase in submissions compared to the APIF’s first year in operation, in 2019.

The call has now closed after two months during which the IPA received a daily cascade of submissions through a portal on the APIF website, www.apinnovation.fund, and no new bids will be considered.

Now begins the task of vetting the submissions, which falls to the body that oversees the fund, the APIF Committee, comprising publishing executives from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa, under the leadership of IPA Vice-President, Bodour Al Qasimi.

They will put the best ideas through to a second round, where the applicants will be required to fill out a detailed application form and budget forecast. Then in autumn the APIF Committee will whittle down the applications and ultimately decide which projects to support, and the size of their grants.

IPA Vice-President, Bodour Al Qasimi said: ‘The response this year has been far beyond anyone’s expectations, thanks partly to a streamlined online application process and communications push. But the level of interest and the range of ideas coming in is further proof that Africa is bursting with entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas. With the APIF’s support some of these ideas will become reality and have a lasting positive impact on education where it is needed.’

The APIF is a four-year, USD 800,000 fund provided by Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, and administered by the IPA. The decision to incentivize learning innovations to help African students pursue their education followed the confinement measures imposed worldwide in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 190 countries have had to close schools and universities, affecting more than 1.5 billion school-aged children – around 90% of the world’s student population.

To see some of the work already underway with support from the Africa Publishing Innovation Fund, visit www.apinnovation.fund and browse the Projects and Libraries tabs.