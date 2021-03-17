Hybrid Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass

24-25 March 2021
Theme: Re-Imagining & Creating New Pathways For Africa MICE Industry for Covid-19 Era
Designed as the first hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass since inception in 2018, this 2021 Masterclass will host a limited number of in-person attendees and virtual delegates given the interactive nature of the programme in compliance with South Africa COVID-19 protocols. Most of the experts are of the view that this is an opportunity to re-start Africa MICE industry for physical attendance of the business events.
The Masterclass will focus on bringing together MICE stakeholders from across the globe to explore sustainable ways and interventions for industry recovery. Considering that there will be in-person participation, the 2021 MICE Masterclass aims to serve as yardstick to measure the safe return of physical Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions and Events across the continent in the coming months. The programme is formatted to inspire, instil confidence and encourage the industry to slowly open up for physical events.
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
More Articles
Boost Ghana And KudiGo Selected As The First Cohort Of The Catalyst Fund Inclusive Digital Commerce Accelerator
Aleph Hospitality Strengthens Presence In Kenya As It Takes Over The Management Of Three More Hotels
The Republic Of Congo Launches Its Bond Offering
Spotify’s African Heat Campaign Celebrates African Dance Music Culture
WarnerMedia Kids’ Brands Remain Ahead Of The Curve In Africa
One To One Online MBA Event
2nd African Congress On Sickle Cell Disease Goes Fully Virtual
African Institute For Mathematical Sciences And Ishango Partner To Connect Data Science Graduates To International Opportunities
Isuzu Motors South Africa Extends SAP Landscape To Drive Improved Sales And Customer Experience