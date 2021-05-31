I Feel It By Keanu Harker – Launch Events For New Single By South African Star Coming In June

I Feel It is the debut single by super-talented Keanu Harker. Well-known for his electric performances on Mnet’s The Voice SA, Harker now releases his first independent song.
“I Feel It is a very close and personal song to me, and I wrote it during a very crazy time in my life. There were times where I felt that I should just be a cover artist, performing and singing other artist’s songs because my music was not good enough or I felt I wasn’t ready yet to step out and release the music that I had created” says Harker.
“But, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how right it felt to be doing this. The first line in the song says: Man I can’t lie, I can think about nothing else, and that’s literally what pushed and Inspired me to write this song. I had to convince myself that I am good enough and I am ready, and that my music will be relatable to those listening.”
Keanu has written and produced several new singles, all earmarked for release later in 2021. The 1st of his singles, I Feel It, releases 3 June, followed by the music video release on 11 June 2021.
“These songs are very special to me. The writing and recording process has been everything I dreamed of” says Keanu. “It’s been a long time coming that I have been hesitant about stepping out as a recording artist and this is the perfect song. It is a reminder to me that this feels right. I know it, I believe it, “I FEEL IT”. “
Keanu will be performing his new material at a series of launch events in June:
3 June – Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest
Goodwood, Cape Town
20:00
Tickets only R150 at Quicket.co.za
6 June – The Daisy Jones Bar @OMG
Stellenbosch
15:00
Tickets only R150 at Quicket.co.za
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
More Articles
WILLS Aka Wolfboi Unveils His Newest Project Titled “CRUISE”
Afro House Leaders Shimza, Darque And Sino Msolo Set To Release Anthemic Single Kethiwe
Feel The Beat With Dance Africa On Deezer
Twice As Nice For Elle B
10 Best Ghanaian Music Singles
Remembering Mbalax Superstar, Thione Ballago Seck
Official Release Of Ced Koncept’s Single “Zonga”
Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter, Ayra Starr
Apple Music Launches Africa To The World, A Collection Of Exclusive & Original Content From Africa’s Biggest Stars