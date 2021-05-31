I Feel It By Keanu Harker – Launch Events For New Single By South African Star Coming In June

I Feel It is the debut single by super-talented Keanu Harker. Well-known for his electric performances on Mnet’s The Voice SA, Harker now releases his first independent song.

“I Feel It is a very close and personal song to me, and I wrote it during a very crazy time in my life. There were times where I felt that I should just be a cover artist, performing and singing other artist’s songs because my music was not good enough or I felt I wasn’t ready yet to step out and release the music that I had created” says Harker.

“But, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how right it felt to be doing this. The first line in the song says: Man I can’t lie, I can think about nothing else, and that’s literally what pushed and Inspired me to write this song. I had to convince myself that I am good enough and I am ready, and that my music will be relatable to those listening.”

Keanu has written and produced several new singles, all earmarked for release later in 2021. The 1st of his singles, I Feel It, releases 3 June, followed by the music video release on 11 June 2021.

“These songs are very special to me. The writing and recording process has been everything I dreamed of” says Keanu. “It’s been a long time coming that I have been hesitant about stepping out as a recording artist and this is the perfect song. It is a reminder to me that this feels right. I know it, I believe it, “I FEEL IT”. “

Keanu will be performing his new material at a series of launch events in June:

3 June – Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest

Goodwood, Cape Town

20:00

Tickets only R150 at Quicket.co.za

6 June – The Daisy Jones Bar @OMG

Stellenbosch

15:00

Tickets only R150 at Quicket.co.za