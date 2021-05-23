Africa.com

Idris Elba Talks Africa Day Concert, COVID, Africa in Cinema

5 hours ago 1 min read

In celebration of Africa Day on May 25th, a virtual concert will be hosted by the esteemed actor, Idris Elba, in collaboration with MTVBase and YouTube. With some of the continent’s top acts performing, such as South Africa’s Elaine and Ghana’s Gyakie, the event is being staged with the goal of reconnecting Africans who have been isolated during the pandemic. While the 2020 concert was a benefit event with proceeds going to raise funds for those impacted by COVID-19, this year’s event is designed to reconnect millions of isolated Africans. Elba is the face of the event and describes his role as being a “connective tissue.”

SOURCE: VARIETY

