Impala Rustenburg Invests In Kgaswane Mountain Reserve Upgrade

An investment into an environmental treasure by Impala Rustenburg will leave a lasting legacy of eco-tourism, wildlife preservation and appreciation of nature for the people of Rustenburg.

Kgaswane Mountain Reserve is an environmental jewel in the Rustenburg region. A beautiful 5 300 hectare nature reserve on the northern slopes of the Magaliesberg, it has a large natural wetland that crosses the central part of the reserve. It was designated as a protected UNESCO Ramsar site in 2019, which identifies wetlands of international importance, particularly those providing wildfowl habitat.

The Impala Rustenburg upgrade project includes:

Revamping the Kgaswane main entrance gate and facilities

Enhancing safety through introducing road signage and traffic calming measures

Building a bird hide overlooking the large natural wetland

Renovating all camping and camping bathroom facilities

Upgrading the visitors’ braai facilities

Providing environmentally friendly and baboon proof dustbins.

The improvements undertaken by Impala are making a difference to the popular day visitor site and improve the overnight camping experience at the reserve. The upgrades will assist the Kgaswane Mountain Reserve attract a greater number of visitors to boost awareness of the rich environmental heritage of the greater Magaliesberg area.

Said Mark Munroe, CE of Impala Rustenburg: “We recognise the significant environmental and heritage value the Kgaswane Mountain Reserve adds to the region and its people. Working in collaboration with the North West Parks and Tourism Board, we have been investing in the reserve since 2016 as part of our commitment to go beyond environmental compliance. Impala Rustenburg is committed to leaving a legacy beyond mining. Supporting the mountain reserve is one of the ways in which we hope to achieve this.”

The Kgaswane Mountain Reserve is home to a wide range of species of flora, mammals and birdlife – 320 bird species, including several raptors, are to be found in the reserve, which also hosts a population of more than 800 antelope and a large breeding herd of sable.