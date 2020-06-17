In A Milestone Partnership, Vezeeta Extends Its Telehealth Solution To Ministry Of Human Resources And Social Development Of Saudi Arabia

Share it!

Using the digital healthcare platform, members of the Saudi MHRSD will be able to book teleconsultations with doctors, and benefit from future discounted services

June 2020, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Vezeeta, Middle East and Africa’s leading digital healthcare platform has partnered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia (MHRSD), to serve members of the organization with access to its telehealth solution. The partnership also gives the Saudi MHRSD workforce access to exclusive discounts on the ‘Home Visits’ service across the country, in addition to other benefits.

The collaboration supports Saudi MHRSD in their effort to increase precautionary measures to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak in workplace by prioritizing the safety of their employees. This alliance also reinforces the guidelines set by the Saudi Ministry of Health that emphasize on improving the equability, standards, availability and quality of medical care in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which now includes digital remote healthcare consultations, screening, triage, symptoms monitoring and ‘Home Visit’ scheduling using telehealth.

“In light of the current healthcare crisis, we’ve seen the invaluable role played by telehealth technology in protecting our communities, and we’re assured it will unlock a number of benefits for our employees. Our partnership with Vezeeta supports the Saudi government’s mission to protect the health of our employees as they transition back to offices, and aligns with the Ministry’s key objective to create a safe working environment for all by providing employees with the most advanced tools to ensure their well-being,” said Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Mughlouth, Undersecretary for Planning and Development at Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia.

Vezeeta launched its telehealth solution in the Kingdom in March 2020, to ensure that the health and well-being of its patients and regional communities remains uncompromised amid the current global healthcare crisis..

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia marks a landmark moment for Vezeeta in the Kingdom. This collaboration will bring our telehealth solution to the members of the Ministry who are navigating the current healthcare crisis and building the reforms to protect the well-being of millions of Saudi residents. By joining forces, we’re reiterating Vezeeta’s mission and responsibility as a health-tech leader to support the efforts of the local government in combatting the spread of Covid-19 in the region, by accelerating the deployment of telehealth on a larger scale, to tackle the current and future epidemics head-on,” said Amir Barsoum, Founder and CEO of Vezeeta.

Vezeeta’s digital healthcare platform serves over 2 million patients in the Kingdom. Since kicking off the telehealth solution across the country in March, Vezeeta’s daily telehealth calls more than doubled in the span of one month, attesting the power of remote healthcare and its critical need in the midst of a pandemic.

“Vezeeta’s telehealth services are an ideal addition to the number of remarkable precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety and wellness in the workplace. As the movement restrictions start to slowly lift across the Kingdom, bringing people back to the workplace, access to instantaneous preventive care and remote medical consultations is key to help limit the spread of the virus. We applaud the exemplary actions taken by the Ministry to safeguard our local communities in a time of uncertainty, valuing their health and safety above all,” said Majid Matbouly, MD of Vezeeta, Saudi Arabia.

For more information on scheduling a teleconsultation from the safety of your home, visit www.Vezeeta.com