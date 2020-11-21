In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

Ghanaian fashion is known for its use of vibrant colors and eclectic prints, and nowhere is this joyful approach to dressing more apparent than in Accra, the country’s capital city. The fashion hub is bursting with local artisans and designers, all of whom specialize in reinventing traditional kente or fugu clothes with a modern twist. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Accra has been spotlighting the best of Ghanaian fashion for the past four years, but of course it was postponed this year due to the pandemic. The event has delivered some beautiful textile work in the past, infusing the catwalks with a high dose of energy via tie-dyes, screen printing, and more—all of which are created ethically and sustainably within the city. Without the presence of live shows this season, Mercedes-Benz still wanted to spotlight the work of local West African talent. It did so by producing a special photo series, shot by Carlos Idun-Tawiah that showcases the new collections of five Accra-based designers: Larry Jafaru Mohammed, Steve French, Hassan Alfaziz Iddrisu, Atto Tetteh, and Chloe Asaam.

SOURCE: VOGUE

