In Celebration Of Africa Day C. Moore Media International Public Relations Announces The Launch Of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program

The Program is Dedicated Exclusively to African Tech Female Founders

In celebration of Africa Day, C. Moore Media, International Public Relations (CMM), announces the launch of The Future is Female Program. The program is a Public Relations (PR) and communications mentorship program dedicated exclusively to the business development needs of African Tech female founders.

The Future is Female Program has launched to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage start-ups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. The program is aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora, and are launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora.

“As we celebrate Africa Day, today was the perfect moment for us to announce the launch of The Future is Female Program, a mentorship program exclusively for African female founders. We have been working with an increasing number of Africa-focused tech companies and have seen that access to resources for African women is lacking,’ said Claudine Moore, Managing Director/Founder, C. Moore Media, International Public Relations, and Adjunct Professor, New York University. “We wanted to address this by launching a mentorship program to support African female founders in learning how to leverage PR and communications to help grow their business.”

CMM will select ten female founders to participate in the inaugural The Future is Female Program, where the mentees will become members of the Class of 2020. The program will take place virtually, and the mentees will participate in a master class led by Claudine Moore, followed by three online one hour one-on-one sessions. The individual sessions will be customized for the needs of each mentee and their business development goals. During the mentorship program, female founders will learn, insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech start-ups, how to create a communications plan, how to incorporate storytelling into your business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. The program will also provide mentees with insights customized for the unique needs of their business and sector.

CMM will give special consideration to start-ups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability. In addition, start-ups that provide solutions and/or address the needs of African women and girls will also receive special consideration.

“The objective of The Future is Female Program is to help African female founders understand the importance of PR and communications, and learn why it is an intrinsic part of their business development and not an afterthought,” said Claudine Moore MD/Founder, C. Moore Media International Public Relations and Adjunct Professor, New York University. “Strategic use of effective communications will help founders with customer acquisitions, attract investors, and build brand awareness, and we want to provide female founders with the tools to get started.”

CMM and Claudine Moore have experience working with a cross-section of global, Africa-focused, and African brands, start-ups, and organizations providing a range of expertise including internal communications, brand development, media relations, crisis communications, content creation and more. Organizations include global heritage brands such as Louis Vuitton and Johnson & Johnson, Africa-focused start-ups such as WorldRemit, WorldCover, Konga and System One, and African brands such as Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, Arik Air and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The application portal to apply for The Future is Female Program will open at noon (WAT) on Monday, June 8, 2020, and close at 11:59 pm (WAT) on Monday, June 29. We will announce the successful female founders on Monday, July 20.

African Female founders interested in applying to be part of The Future is Female Program Class of 2020, can find more information here.

