In Celebration Of Africa Day, C. Moore Media International Public Relations Launches The Second Edition Of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program

The Program is Dedicated Exclusively to African Female Tech Founders

In celebration of Africa Day, C. Moore Media, International Public Relations (CMM), a New York headquartered PR agency focusing on the US, UK, and African markets, announces the second edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program. The initiative is a complementary Public Relations (PR) and communications mentorship program dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders.

In 2020, right in the middle of the global pandemic, CMM announced the launch of the inaugural edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Program. The agency launched the initiative to give back to the female entrepreneurs and founders in the African tech scene when businesses around the world were reeling from the effects of the pandemic. The program was created to support African female tech founders who often are unsupported in the male-dominated tech world and received incredible feedback from within and outside the African tech ecosystem.

Launched on Africa.com in celebration of Africa Day last year, the inaugural program saw 12 female-led startups, including Movemeback.com, Easy Matatu, RPA nuggets, and others, selected from a pool of just under 140 applications from 18 African countries to take part in the three-month program. Excitement about the program lit up across the African tech scene, with the African tech media such as Disrupt Africa, Techcabal, and Venture Burn, covering both the program and the selected mentees. The global PR industry also recognized the program, as the initiative was the first PR and communications mentorship program dedicated exclusively to African tech female founders.

For the second edition, CMM is expanding the program in 2021 with new partner announcements and increasing the cohort of selected African female founders from 12 to 25.

What the program offers

Mirroring the inaugural edition, The Future is Female Mentorship Program will provide African female tech founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business. It is aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora and are launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora.

The program is delivered virtually, and the mentees participate in masterclasses and sessions customized to the specific needs of their sector and business. During the mentorship program, female founders will learn insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for tech startups, including how to create a communications plan, incorporate storytelling into your business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more.

During the selection process, CMM will give special consideration to startups that focus on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability. In addition, startups that provide solutions and address the needs of African women and girls will also receive special consideration.







How to Apply

The application portal for the second edition of The Future is Female Mentorship program will open at noon (WAT) on Monday, June 7, 2021, and close at 11:59 pm (WAT) on Monday, June 28. Successful female founders will be announced on Monday, July 19.

Visit the program’s website www.thefutureisfemalementorshipprogram.com for more details and follow #CMMtheFutureIsFemale on social media for updates on the program. You can also follow @CMooreMedia on Twitter and Instagram for announcements and follow CMM MD/Founder @ClaudineMoore on Twitter.