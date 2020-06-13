Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

In Conversation: Yvonne Orji on Her Groundbreaking HBO Comedy Special ‘Momma, I Made It’

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

With the huge success of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure, Yvonne Orji received acclaim and fame for her role as the lead character’s best friend, Molly.  She didn’t just appear out of nowhere, however, and had already established herself on the comedy circuit. In recognition of this talent, HBO offered her her own comedy special, in which she brings down the house with all of her musings about life as a Nigerian-American. The show opens with an aerial shot of Lagos taken back in January. It’s her first time returning home since Insecure hit. There are market shots in Lagos and lesser-known Ihiala Town, one of Orji walking the streets in a fresh white Nigeria baseball jersey, as well as other glimpses of Nigerian life that she describes as “beautiful chaos” before settling down with her parents in their home.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

31 seconds ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

43 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Expressing Solidarity Through Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

In Conversation: Yvonne Orji on Her Groundbreaking HBO Comedy Special ‘Momma, I Made It’

7 mins ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

43 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today