In Landmark Year, South Sudan Promotes Energy Investment With Webinar And South Sudan Oil & Power Event

Share it!

Amid Covid-19, South Sudan shows the world it is open for business and committed to economic prosperity and inclusive growth.

The regional energy value chain will unite next year for South Sudan’s official energy event South Sudan Oil & Power 2021, on June 29-30, in Juba.

South Sudan will host a webinar on Monday July 27 under the theme Preserving Economic Progress in the Face of COVID-19 organized by the African Energy Chamber and Africa Oil & Power.

South Sudan has set 2020 as a year of peace and growth, underlined by the formation of the unity government as well as its active oil and gas sector and sizeable exploration opportunities. Before COVID-19 sent the global energy sector into turmoil, the swearing in of the new transitional government on February 22, 2020 sealed the 2018 peace deal and united South Sudan’s opposition parties, leading the country to elections in three years. In the oil and gas sector, Hon. Puot Kang Chol was appointed as the new Petroleum Minister and a licensing round was about to be launched.

Although the pandemic has delayed these initiatives, South Sudan’s commitment to energy prosperity has not weakened. A key part of this effort is the South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) Conference & Exhibition 2021, the country’s official energy event, which will take place on June 29-30, 2021, following a rescheduling due to COVID-19. SSOP’s 2021 theme is #InCountryValue and the conference aims to highlight South Sudan’s ambitious plan to implement a solid local content framework and to create an enabling environment for partnership and investment from international firms. The conference will bring together top executives from the local as well as regional and international markets. As a proven oil producing region, the country aims to attract more foreign investment while building its local capabilities, thanks to regained peace and an improved business environment.

In previous years SSOP has welcomed ministerial and high level commercial missions, and official representation, from the US, Norway, Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

In order to showcase its drive to increase oil production, electricity coverage and build local capacity, AOP and the African Energy Chamber are hosting a special webinar on July 27 under the theme Preserving Economic Progress in the Face of COVID-19.

Bringing together top executives from the country’s energy and finance sectors, the webinar will touch on COVID-19’s impact on South Sudan’s exploration opportunities, including an upcoming licensing round to be launched in 2020. The resumption of production slowed by COVID-19, foreign investment, as well the long-term local capacity building and power projects will be key areas of discussion.

For information and to register for the webinar click here, and if you are interested in participating in the event as a sponsor or exhibitor, please email sales@africaoilandpower.com