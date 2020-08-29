Sat. Aug 29th, 2020

In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions

Influenced by her youth in Niger’s Saharan interior, architect Mariam Kamara approaches design with a reverence for history and a rejection of Western ideas of modernity.  While she taps the latest building technology, she utilizes age-old materials that encourage sustainability and a respect for the past.  Above all, however, she focuses on how people live and how their built environment can improve their lives.

