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In Tanzania, Longhorn Grasshoppers Provide Income And A Cherished Seasonal Delicacy

Longhorn Grasshoppers

The annual harvest of senene, the East African longhorn grasshopper, has begun in Tanzania’s northwestern Kagera Region, drawing thousands of harvesters and traders to one of the country’s best-known seasonal food traditions.

This story is written and edited by Global South World

Footage filmed overnight in Bukoba District showed workers using generator-powered lights and traditional trapping systems to attract large swarms of the edible insects, which are widely consumed across Tanzania and neighbouring Uganda.

For many residents, the harvest is both a cultural tradition and an important source of income.

“Senene are part of our culture because they did not begin today; they have existed since the time of our ancestors,” vendor Aisha Athumani said.

Traders say the seasonal business supports thousands of families across the region.

“To be honest, senene has helped me a lot,” trader Abdulazak Michael said. “My children are in school, I have built a house, and I support my family.”

After harvesting, the insects are typically cleaned and fried with salt and spices or smoked and dried for longer storage. They are commonly eaten as snacks, served alongside meals, or sold in markets in sealed bags and containers.

Considered a delicacy in the Kagera Region and parts of Uganda, senene harvesting has become a significant seasonal economic activity, with regional estimates suggesting that several thousand tonnes are collected during peak harvest periods each year.

Global South World

This article was originally published by Global South World and is republished here with permission. View the original article.

Global South World was created to address the emergence of influential nations outside traditional power structures in geopolitics. Our mission is to amplify voices from the Global South and raise awareness of changes and trends in those countries.

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