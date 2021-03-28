Africa.com

In the Shadow of Nollywood, Filmmakers Examine Boko Haram

1 day ago 1 min read

A crop of new films coming out of Nigeria delve into the impact of Islamic extremism in the country.  While they’ve faced hurdles in their production and distribution, the intrepid young filmmakers are making inroads, particularly with audiences in the diaspora. In addition to “The Milkmaid,” there’s Netflix’s “The Delivery Boy”; “Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram” on HBO; and “Daughters of Chibok,” a documentary short that won Best VR Immersive Story at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. Each has examined the magnitude of violence the extremist faction has inflicted on northern parts of Africa’s most populous country and the neighboring countries of Niger and Cameroon.    

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

