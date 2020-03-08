Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

Incase You’ve Never Seen the Great Migration

Canadian travel expert and YouTuber Nadine Sykora, took a deeper look at East Africa’s famed Great Migration. Sykora travelled to Kenya and Tanzania on a 12-day East Africa Safari adventure. Her mission was to investigate why certain animal species are declining, why the Great Migration is changing and what global citizens can do to help. Sykora met with local guides in Kenya and Tanzania, a Maasai Village leader and staff conservationists at the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife (otherwise known as the Giraffe Centre) and the David Sheldrake Elephant Orphanage. 

SOURCE: IOL

